MADERA — Environmental Resource Management (E.R.M.) has launched a plan to start a multi-million dollar solar farm project in Bigler Township — one that might pose benefits to the community in the future.
Jenifer Huff of E.R.M. and Justin Stewart of Geotech paid a visit to the most recent Bigler Township meeting, and laid their case out for why this area would be good for this solar farm.
“The overheads for this project are looking at this area of land because of the former coal mining operations that took place here,” Stewart said. “A lot of that land is now unused, and we feel like it would be a great area for this solar farm.”
The farm would cover an area of 162 acres, and the majority of the farm would be stationed along Vulcan Road.
There would be minimal road construction, as the plan is to reuse the mining roads for their own usage, and there would be minimal environmental impact, including the lack of deforestation.
“We’re a green company, and we’d like the chance to help bring jobs and opportunities to this community,” Stewart continued.
Residents asked how this massive project would give back to the community.
In response, Stewart and Huff listed a slew of opportunities available in the area, including the potential for cheaper electricity for the Madera community in the future.
“While in the short term, this project won’t be doing too much for the people here, however, this will create several jobs in the area, the local taxpayer won’t have to pay property tax on this and in the future, there will be more community-focused projects that will lower electric costs here,” Stewart explained.
This solar farm doesn’t come without its concerns though.
Supervisor Barry Reams recalled a flooding incident in Madera several years ago, and raised his concerns over potential retention ponds on the project site.
“We had really bad flooding here a few years back, with about six inches of water draining off that hillside at a time,” Reams said, “What’s going to be there to stop that type of things from happening again?”
Stewart offered his reassurance, claiming that while there aren’t usually retention ponds on-site, for this area, there would be the inclusion of two drainage/retention ponds.
The motion to allow E.R.M. continue this project on this property passed unanimously, although the start of construction on this project is still unknown.