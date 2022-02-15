CLEARFIELD – Dedicated to carrying on the tradition of outstanding public service to the residents of the 73rd Legislative District, Clearfield County Commissioner John A. Sobel, a Republican, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination to replace retiring state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
Sobel, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Penn State Dickinson School of Law, has served the citizens of Clearfield County as commissioner since 2008. As commissioner, he has seen firsthand the issues and impact of policies and legislation on the local community.
“As your state representative, I will develop and support policies and legislation that deal with issues from inflation, empty store shelves, and the drug crisis facing so many of our local communities,” said Sobel. “I will be pro-business, pro-energy and pro-natural resources. We can revitalize Pennsylvania’s economy if we develop Pennsylvania’s vast sources of energy and natural resources. I am also pro-life and a member of the NRA and will support legislation that upholds those values.”
In his law practice, Sobel has served as solicitor for many communities including Bigler, Covington, Girard, Graham, Knox and Morris townships as well as Burnside, Chester Hill, Mahaffey and Osceola Mills boroughs.
He is a resident of Lawrence Township and is the father of a daughter, Johnna, who teaches at Clearfield Elementary School. Sobel served on the Clearfield Area School Board of Directors. He volunteers on the Board of Directors of the Clearfield YMCA and Shaw Public Library, and serves as an Elder at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.
Sobel concluded by saying, “I humbly ask for your vote and your support. Together we can restore Pennsylvania and our communities.”
The 73rd Legislative District includes:
- Part of Cambria County consisting of the township of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll; and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton.
- Part of Clearfield County consisting of the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward; and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.