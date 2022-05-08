PHILIPSBURG — Snow Shoe Rails to Trails held a work detail event on Saturday, May 7.
They collected trash from Casanova Spur, Casanova Road to Hardscrabble Road, Chestnut Street, Casanova Road from Black Bear Trailhead to Black Moshannon State Park, McCord Road, Airport Road, Coaldale Road, Loch Lomond Road, Mile Run Road, Elks/SSRT Trailhead and trail leading from the trailhead to the Elks Lodge and the trail leading to Cold Stream Creamy, We Are Inn and Unimart.
SSRTA had 25 volunteers that braved the rain and collected 73 bags of trash along with a variety of metal and miscellaneous objects.
The trash was taken to the Rush Township facility where it was placed in a dump truck for township employees to take to Centre County Recycling.
SSRTA would like to thank Centre County and Clearfield County Probation Offices for their help. The volunteers were great!
Find more details on future SSRTA work details at www.ssrt.org.