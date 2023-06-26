PHILIPSBURG — The sun was out and the competition was heating up in Philipsburg on Sunday, as the first ever Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament took place at the Slabtown Park basketball courts.
Several teams duked it out in the summer heat in the under-18 and over-18 brackets, and there could only be one winner for each bracket.
Each bracket was put together in a double-elimination format, so each team that participated in the tournament was guaranteed at least two full games of on-court action.
For the under-18 bracket, six teams showed up to put their basketball skills on display, but after suffering a loss in the first round to the Hawks, the McClure 69ers clawed their way back from the loser’s bracket to claim the championship, avenging their loss to the Hawks twice in the finals to claim gold.
For the over-18 bracket, there were 14 total teams competing in the tournament, but there was only ever going to be one winner. It was clear from the very first game that team “Turn Me Up” had come to play.
They cruised through their bracket without dropping a single game, winning four games in a row en route the title game, and clinching their tournament victory with a fifth win against team Icy Mangoes.
The event was sponsored by local clothing brand Box 125, and showed an outstanding community turnout.
The head of Box 125, Justin Rothrock, offered his comments on the tourney and its success this year.
“I’m really grateful that it ended up working out, and that we can bring a great thing to the community,” Rothrock said, “These events are meant to bring people together and we’re glad we can do that.”
The winners of the tournament received a $200 grand prize, with smaller prizes being given out along the way such as a $20 prize for the first dunk.