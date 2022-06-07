There will be an opportunity on Saturday, June 11, to help the Clearfield Skate Park.
Lezzer Realty Group-Keller Williams Advantage Realty has organized a benefit, Skate & Donate. The event will run from 2-7 p.m. at the skate park. Funds raised will be used to help revitalize the skate park located at 425 Mill Rd., Clearfield, near the Driving Park.
Christian Lezzer of Lezzer Realty Group said, “The event will have a silent auction, food vendors including Chefy Pies, Stromboli Land, Inside Out Cookies and The Country Butcher. There will also be a basketball hoop, games, and other family-friendly activities,” he explained, “We are inviting all residents to come out and join the fun.
At 2 p.m. there will be registration for a live screen printing and skate jam. There is a $10 entry fee for the skate jam and a $20 fee for the print your own t-shirt. A skate school for youth riders begins at 2:30 p.m.
A skate session gets underway at 3 p.m. Beginning at 4:15 p.m. there will be a skate jam contest featuring a mini ramp and rail. First and second place winners will be awarded prizes.
The drawing for the silent auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Lezzer said his company wanted to support the community.
“We are so thankful to be a part of this amazing community and wanted to give back any way we could. We felt that this is an area of need for the community to have a space for our youth to be able to go to, get outside and enjoy the outdoors. From small bicycle ramps to larger skate ramps, the money raised from this event will go towards making this the community’s go-to for youth outdoor adventure.”