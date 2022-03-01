PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council is moving forward with the demolition of the former Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street.
The property is now owned by the borough. Council agreed to advertise for demolition bids at a recent meeting — although council hopes to keep the gymnasium section and front offices.
According to officials, the building is unsafe, with many young people finding their way inside. Previously, residents stated there is a nuisance smell around the old school.
In unrelated business, officials noted a delay in the sale of property at 20 W. Presqueisle St. The delay has been due to the finalization of the subdivision.
Council supported Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder in his endeavor to begin the process of taking property at 401 Sixth St. through eminent domain.
“It’s been empty since I’ve been here,” said Ryder. “It’s a nuisance. I write constant snow fines, constant grass fines.”