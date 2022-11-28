AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park will offer a natural ornaments program on two Saturdays, Dec. 3, and Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon both days. Participants can create beautiful homemade ornaments using local natural materials.
Park staff will guide and inspire participants to use pinecones, acorns, and other natural objects to create their own unique natural ornaments. A large selection of natural materials and craft supplies will be provided.
The program is free and open to all ages. Children younger than age 10 may need adult assistance. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park.
For more information, please visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources online calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call the park’s office at 814-647-8401.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit.
With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.