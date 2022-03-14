AUSTIN — There might be snow on the ground, but educators at Sinnemahoning State Park are ready for spring with a full line-up of programs this week, including interpretive talks, nature walks, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs.
Thursday, March 17, from noon to 1 p.m., the virtual program, Shed Hunting for First Timers will be held. Participants can get outdoors for some great exercise and to experience the thrill of the hunt while searching for deer and elk antlers on public lands. Through this “virtual” online program, first-time shed hunters can learn about deer and elk antlers, how they grow, and where and when to find them. The program is open to all ages. Pre-registration is required in order to receive the link.
Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, from 9-10 a.m., Coffee with the Birds will be presented live in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom. Participants can enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, indoors, as they participate in a Project Feeder Watch bird count and learn about the birds visiting the feeders just outside the classroom window. Registration is not required. The program is open to all ages, beginners, and expert birders alike.
Saturday, March 19, from 10-11 a.m., the program, Bluebirds, Chickadees, and More, will be presented live in the Wildlife Center’s classroom. Participants will learn about bluebirds, tree swallows, chickadees, and other cavity nesting birds, habitats these birds prefer, and how they can be welcomed to your yard. A one-hour PowerPoint presentation will be given in the Wildlife Center’s classroom. The program is geared toward adults and older children, but all are welcome. Registration is not required.
Also Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Bluebird Volunteer Meeting will be held live in the Wildlife Center’s classroom. Help Sinnemahoning park staff monitor the bluebirds and other cavity-nesting birds in the park. Trail volunteers will check the boxes and record information about the eggs, babies, and adult birds. Those interested are asked to join the kick-off to learn protocols for checking the boxes and to sign up for dates for the 2022 season. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required by Thursday, March 17.
Sunday, March 20 from 1-1:30 p.m., the virtual program Signs of Spring at Sinnemahoning State Park will be presented. As winter begins to loosen its grip on the land and water, signs of spring start to appear everywhere, especially for those who know where to look. Take a virtual hike with the park naturalist to look for nature’s hints of the coming warm weather. The program is offered online as a “virtual” program via Microsoft Teams. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 23, from noon to 1 p.m., the virtual program, Ducks, Loons, and Other Migratory Waterfowl will be presented. Participants will learn about loons, grebes, scaups, mergansers, and other waterfowl that travel through Sinnemahoning State Park during the spring waterfowl migration. The program will be held online and will include a photo-filled PowerPoint presentation followed by question-and-answer session. Registration is required in order to receive the link.
Thursday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is Homeschool Day: Birds of a Feather. The program will be presented live in the Wildlife Center’s classroom. Through fun, hands-on activities homeschool students will learn about birds, their adaptations, and habitats, and contribute real data to the study of birds in our area by participating in a bird count and entering data online. The program is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 12. Registration is required by Tuesday, March 22.
To register for a program, or for more information, please visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those requiring assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.