AUSTIN — Come to Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend. Visitors can try their hands at a few commonplace historic skills, learn about bats in Pennsylvania, help collect information on bats in the park, and explore the lake on a guided pontoon tour.
Saturday, July 16, from 10-11 a.m., the program Pioneer Skills will be presented at 40 Maples Day Use Area, pavilion No. 1. Visitors can take a step back in time and learn how some common every-day skills were performed in years past. Hands-on activities include butter making and quill pen calligraphy. All ages are welcome to participate. Registration is not required.
Also Saturday, July 16, from 3-4 p.m., the program Bats Around Home. Visitors can learn about the bats that live in the state and the benefits of having bats around the home. The program is a PowerPoint presentation with many useful handouts. Participants can get information on how to bat-proof their homes and take home plans and measurements for a simple wooden bat box. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in the park’s wildlife center classroom.
Saturday, July 16, from 8-10:30 p.m., the program Nature at Night:Annual Bat Count will be presented. Those participating will find out why bats are in trouble and what they can do to help. They should come prepared to observe and count bats as they emerge from their roosting structures for the night. Participants should wear insect repellant, long pants and closed toe shoes to be comfortable out in the field. Registration is not required. Participants should meet at the wildlife center classroom and will then drive to the wildlife viewing area to search for bats.
Sunday, July 17, pontoon tours of the Stevenson Dam will be given at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Visitors can join park staff for a fun and informative 85-minute program, as the boat cruises the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife. There is no fee for interpretive pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. Group sizes are limited. Registration is required to reserve a seat. Participants should meet at the park’s lake day use area.
To register for a program or for additional information visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration should call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Visitors that need accommodations to participate in state park activities, due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.