PHILIPSBURG — Slabtown Park has had its highs and lows over the years as groups go through the area.
Don Jones, who lives near the park, recently claimed to have seen a group exhibiting poor behaviors that potentially included indecent exposure. He requested the borough re-post no trespassing signs.
He expressed gratitude for the borough’s past efforts addressing undesirable activities in the area.
Last April, residents alleged there were drugs and youth using obscene language at the park. Rockview-based state police responded next month, indicating the park was not a problem area, at least not on paper.
“You’ve had troubles in the past,” Jones said at the recent council meeting. “The borough’s done a fantastic job, I will say that. It is cleaned up. I’ve seen that park used last year for the first time in 10 years the way it’s originally intended to.”
Parents with kids have been coming to the park and utilizing its equipment. However, work still needs to be done, Jones said.
Borough Manager Joel Watson noted the previous signs were temporary. The borough will look into getting signage back to the park.
The problems at the park appear to come in waves, Watson noted.
“We’ve probably talked to you six years ago, and it was alright for a while, then a couple years ago… There’s groups that go through,” Watson told Jones.
There is also a community watch program, dubbed Eyes on Philipsburg, that frequents the park, Johna McCormick of SARTASK noted.
Later, McCormick inquired about the possibility of using all-terrain vehicles or side-by-sides to aid the community watch program.
McCormick noted that SARTASK is in the process of planning spring classes. “If there’s any particular class anybody in the community wants, let us know,” McCormick said. “If we don’t have an instructor already certified, we’ll get one.”
Classes could include wilderness first aid, babysitting and more. McCormick noted the organization has been expanding and now has a gun range with a few acres in Sandy Township.
“We’ll have an extra facility out there,” McCormick stated. “We’re going to use that for a training site as well.”