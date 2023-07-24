Summer fruit is at its finest right now. Local crops of peaches and blueberries are so sweet and juicy. When you have fruit that delicious, you need a way to show it off.
When the fruit you are working with is already good, you don’t have to make a complicated dessert to showcase it.
I have had the recipe I am sharing today for Peach Pudding for years. I’m not entirely certain where it came from, but I rather suspect I asked someone for it and they gave it to me since it is handwritten on a recipe card. But who it came from? I don’t have a clue.
Why this dessert is called a pudding, I’m not sure. To me it is more like a cobbler because the batter gets spooned over the prepared fruit and then it is baked in the oven.
The dessert is simple to make and uses ingredients I routinely have in my pantry and refrigerator — flour, sugar, oil, milk and vanilla extract — nothing complicated.
This recipe lends itself well to nearly any fruit. I have made it with strawberries, blueberries, peaches, cherries, even apples underneath the blanket of tender cake.
The batter is not difficult to prepare. Everything gets put into a bowl and mixed together. It is then spooned over the top of the fruit.
Here’s where the recipe is a bit different than most cobblers I’ve seen. You boil some water and then stir it into some granulated sugar and cornstarch and then pour the mixture overtop of the batter before baking. Something about that step that gives the top of the dish a shiny appearance. It looks almost shellacked but it’s not crusty or hard when you cut into it.
Peach Pudding can be served topped with whipped cream or scoops of ice cream or just on its own.
Peach Pudding
- 2-3 cups of fresh peaches, peeled and seeded
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- A drop of almond extract, if desired
- Place these items in an 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking dish.
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup milk
Whisk the flour, salt, baking powder together in a large mixing bowl. Add the oil, vanilla, sugar and milk and stir until the batter comes together. Spread over the peaches.
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 cup sugar
Boil the water in the microwave or in a pan on the stovetop. Mix the boiling water with the sugar and cornstarch until it is well blended. Pour over the batter.
Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 45-55 minutes until the crust is golden and the fruit is bubbly.