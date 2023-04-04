MADERA— After a sustained absence of a police presence in Bigler Township, there will be officers returning to patrol the area.
Township Supervisor R. Philbert Myers announced at Monday’s supervisors meeting that three deputies from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office have recently taken their police recertification, and two of the three deputies coming to the township have already passed their test.
The third deputy is retaking his certification and will join the other two officers upon approval.
These officers are now waiting for the state to issue them their new official numbers and certifications. After these are granted, they will join the Bigler Township Regional Police and begin providing police protection to the township.
According to township Solicitor John Sobel, the officers will patrol “on their time” when they are not scheduled at the Sheriff’s office. Their work as police officers will be paid for by the township, and they will be using township equipment.
“We’re just grateful to be getting some protection and coverage for our area again,” Myers said. “These are just good men, doing a good thing for a good community.”