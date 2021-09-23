BROOKVILLE — A Shawville woman has been jailed on charges after allegedly stealing a car and driving it to the area from Pittsburgh.
Clarion-based state police filed charges against Jessica Pearl Hudson, 21, of Shawville, including receiving stolen property –third degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –both misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling east on Interstate 80 near the Clarion exit. The report came from On Star Corporation which the vehicle was equipped with.
Several patrol units were dispatched to the area. Near mile marker 71, an officer had a visual on the suspect vehicle. After following the vehicle for seven miles, the officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Hudson, was taken into custody without incident.
According to the affidavit, she told police she had stolen the car from a gas station in Pittsburgh. She was allegedly left in Pittsburgh by another person and didn’t know what to do so she stole the car and was heading to Clearfield where she lived.
During a search of Hudson’s bags, she allegedly told police she had needles in one of the bags, inside a box. Police also reportedly found a syringe, straws, and a glass smoking pipe. In another bag they found a small bottle of fireball whiskey, suspected methamphetamine, and suspected marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Hudson was transported to the Clarion police barracks for processing, where a drug recognition expert evaluation was conducted after she allegedly showed signs of impairment.
Clearfield County Probation was then contacted after Hudson allegedly told officers she is currently on probation on Clearfield. She was detained at the orders of probation.
Hudson is currently being held in the State Correctional Institution at Muncy. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.