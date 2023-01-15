SHAWVILLE — A single family home is destroyed and at least one person is homeless after the structure was destroyed by fire late Saturday night on the 6000-block of Goshen Road near Shawville in Goshen Township.
Volunteer firefighters from 13 companies in two counties were dispatched just before 11 p.m. to respond to the fire that had flames showing when the fire was reported to Clearfield County’s Department of Emergency Services.
According to social media posts from Lawrence Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Station 5, its crews responded on scene to assist Goshen Vol. Fire Dept. with fire suppression and “overhaul of the structure,” which was later deemed to be a total loss. Firefighters were on scene about four hours.
Hyde Vol. Fire Co. stated in their social media post that their crews also assisted with fire suppression and additionally, participated in a water tanker shuttle.
Firefighters were called back to the scene Sunday morning for a rekindle. Additional details regarding the incident, including the name of the owner and whether the property was insured were not immediately available.
Columbia Vo. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills stood by at the Hyde station, and Penfield Vol. Fire Co. stood by at Station 5 to provide coverage.
Also assisting Goshen Township firefighters on scene were volunteers from Glen Richey, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville, Bigler-Jackson-Woodland, LeContes Mills, Clearfield and Madera. Pine Glen Vol. Fire Co. of Centre County also assisted.