Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is seeking businesses and organizations to partner with it for the annual trunk-or-treat.
The event will be held at the library on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-3 p.m. in the library’s parking lot, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.
Director Lisa Coval said in the years before COVID, on a date near to the Halloween holiday, the library used to take the children from its Story Time reading program on a walk of Clearfield’s downtown where business would generously provide treats and small gifts to each of them.
Last year, it held a trunk-or-treat for children on the Saturday prior to Halloween. She said although the event had a good showing, she believes there may be others who want to join in the fun.
She said because COVID is still relevant, the library believes it can still give children a fun experience but do it in a safer way through a trunk-or-treat.
The library hopes it can have a minimum of 10 participating businesses or organizations who would have employees or members dress in family-friendly costumes, decorate the trunk of their vehicle and hand out candy or other items.
She said those who are interested in participating or want additional information should contact the library at 814-765-3271 by Saturday, Oct. 22.
“That lets the library know the number of participants so we can plan for the setup,” she explained.