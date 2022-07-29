Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library recognized the literary talents of young writers Thursday afternoon at the inaugural Betsy Reilly Lewin Short Story Competition.
The library’s Executive Director Lisa Coval said the idea was the spinoff of an award presented to Lewin, who is originally from Clearfield. Lewin served as the illustrator for a number of children’s books including the popular series, “Click, Clack.”
“A little more than a year ago, we realized that the library had never officially recognized Betsy Reilly Lewin,” Coval said. “We wanted to honor her dedication to her craft as an artist and an illustrator and her contributions to children’s literature.”
Coval said last year on May 12, Lewin’s birthday, over Zoom, Lewin received an Inspire Award from the library.
“We wanted to recognize the hope she has given to many artists and illustrators,” Coval said.
In talking with Lewin, Coval said she got the idea for the library to host a short story contest open to youth in grades seven through 12 named in honor of Lewin. She presented the outline of the contest to both the library’s board and Lewin who wholeheartedly approved.
Earlier this year, Coval sent information about the contest to Clearfield County schools. Twenty-three students from Clearfield Area, Curwensville Area, Moshannon Valley and West Branch Area high schools along with St. Francis and Clearfield Alliance Christian schools submitted entries.
Lewin and several members of the library’s board served as judges for the competition.
Lewin, 85, who participated in the awards ceremony Thursday, said she was very impressed with the stories submitted and the talent of the young writers. “I always tell kids to follow their dreams and not let anyone tell them they can’t do something. I tell them keep pressing forward and you will do whatever you want to do,” she said.
The contest winners are grades seven through nine, Noah Michael, ninth grade, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, first place; Lauren Edwards, ninth, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, second; and Hannah Finney, ninth, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, third.
The winners in grades 10-12 are Lillian Neff, 12th grade, homeschooled, first; Remington Crawford, 11th grade, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, second; and Richard Passmore, 11th grade, Clearfield Alliance Christian School, third.
Each received a financial award.
The first place winners in the grades seven to nine and 10-12 had their names engraved on a plaque that will hang in the library. Coval said she hopes the plaque “will serve as inspiration and motivate others to pursue their dreams.”
Each of the winners’ stories was bound and will be available at the library.
The library plans to make the contest an annual event. “We are definitely going to do this again next year,” Coval said.
She expects the information will be available in January, with entries submitted by April. The winners will be announced in May around Lewin’s birthday, May 12.