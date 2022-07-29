SHAW LIBRARY SHORT STORY CONTEST
The winners of the Betsy Reilly Lewin Short Story Contest, sponsored by Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, were congratulated Thursday in a ceremony at the library. The winners are, from left, Lauren Edwards, Hannah Finney, Noah Michael, Lillian Neff and Remington Crawford. Absent is Richard Passmore.

 Dianne Byers

Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library recognized the literary talents of young writers Thursday afternoon at the inaugural Betsy Reilly Lewin Short Story Competition.

The library’s Executive Director Lisa Coval said the idea was the spinoff of an award presented to Lewin, who is originally from Clearfield. Lewin served as the illustrator for a number of children’s books including the popular series, “Click, Clack.”

