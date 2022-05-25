Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is getting set to launch its 2022 summer reading program.
The theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The program will have five age groups. Children should register for the grade they will be entering for the 2022-23 school year.
The groups are read to me age six months to age five; school-age one, grades kindergarten through two; school-age 2, grades three through five; young adult, grades six through 12; and adult, age 18 and older.
Registration will begin Monday, June 6 and continue through Saturday, June 11. Patrons can register online or in person.
The library’s youth and family services Coordinator Brittany ReoNason said, “Upon registering, names can be put into a drawing for multiple prizes based on age groups.”
ReoNason said the goal of the summer reading program is for participants to read as many books as the can and earn prizes.
The library will host a live registration event on Monday, June 6 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Local author, Tina Bickel, will read her new book “ Welcome home, Diesel”. Bickel will have autographed books for sale at a cost of $10 each. All proceeds from the sale will go to her other dog, Chester’s double anterior cruciate ligament surgery.
Up to $3 in fines will be waived during the week of June 6-11 when items eligible for recycling are brought to the library. Jodi from Waste Management will conduct a presentation about the importance of recycling and reducing carbon footprints. ReoNason said, “We encourage all to attend to learn how we can take part in keeping our planet healthy. It is the only home we have.”
The summer reading program will operate through July 23. The finale will take place July 29. Exotic Edventures will bring seven animal ambassadors. The time of the program is yet to be determined and will be announced.
Several pop up programs will also be held during the program. Details will be announced on the library’s website, www.shawlibrary.org, or its Facebook page.