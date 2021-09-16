In a few weeks, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library plans to make a return to in-person children’s reading programs.
Coming off a successful in-person summer reading program, personnel believe they can hold in-person children’s reading programs this fall inside the library — but first, they want to meet with parents to address any concerns they may have, considering the substantial spread of COVID-19 in Clearfield County.
An informational session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the library’s River Room. Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in the baby class, Toddler Time and Story Time programs should plan to attend to hear the library’s proposal for conducting the programs. There will also be time for parents to present any concerns or questions they may have.
There will be book giveaways for children in attendance and refreshments.
Currently, plans are to have small groups of children of not more than eight for Toddler Time, open to children age two-three years; and Story Time, open to children age three-five years; and not more than six for the baby class, open to children age six months to two years. These sessions will begin after Oct. 1. The library plans to hold as many sessions as it needs to accommodate the number of children enrolled in the programs.
Library Director Lisa Coval said, “We believe we have a safe and effective plan, but someone may have other ideas on how we can do something better and we want to give parents, grandparents and caregivers an opportunity to present any concerns and ask questions.”
After conducting programs virtually in 2020 and the spring of 2021, Coval said library personal are excited to have children back in the building.
“The time felt right to come back in person for children’s reading programs,” Coval said, adding, “We are complying with what the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health are recommending and wearing masks. The library’s board met after the mask mandate was lifted on June 28 and made a decision that library personnel and those utilizing the library should should follow CDC recommendations and now that means staying masked.”
She said the governing body believes it is important to protect young children who are served by the programs because currently they are not able to be vaccinated.
“We want to go with the side of caution every time. Those younger than 12 are not able to be vaccinated and while we realize and respect there are some who are reluctant to get vaccinated, we believe that right now this is the best approach.”
She said the library will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County and may change its practices depending on whether those numbers rise or go down.
Coval said the library is still practicing measures to slow the spread of the virus including disinfecting, quarantining material that have been borrowed, practicing social distancing and wearing masks while inside the library. Children participating in the reading programs will be given a hula hoop to mark their space. Coval said she plans to utilize children’s imaginations to encourage them to remain inside the hoop’s perimeter.
“For one of the sessions we might be inside our space ships and for another class pretend we are somewhere else,” she explained.
Masks are required for those visiting the library’s children’s wing.
“We understand that there are some patrons who may not be able to wear a mask for health reasons but we are asking anyone who attends the children’s reading programs to wear a mask. We are also asking if possible, parents, grandparents or caregivers do not bring any children except those enrolled in the sessions so that we can keep the numbers down in the area.”
All equipment utilized in the reading sessions will be disinfected and each child enrolled will receive their own kits for crafts. Those who do not have a mask can get one at the library, she said.
Coval said she is very thankful of the support the library has received.
“We are truly blessed by this community, businesses and patrons. We were closed for 13 weeks in 2020 and it seemed people really missed us. In times of crisis people turn to the library because it is familiar and provides them comfort. Books are some of the things that make us feel better. People are returning to the library and we are even seeing some we haven’t seen before,” she said.