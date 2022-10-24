Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will host a program to help youth understand the importance of observing Veteran’s Day and another to honor the service of local veterans.
Director Lisa Coval reported two children’s programs will be held at the library Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. The program to honor veterans will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.
She said the children’s program will include a number of activities designed to help children remember the importance of Veterans Day and honoring those who served.
They include retiring the American flag by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785.
“They will teach them the proper way to fold the flag when one is taken down,” Coval said.
There will be a presentation on the proper disposal of an American flag conducted by members of the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 and the use of the flag depository box located near the entrance to the library.
Included also will be the reading of a story about Veteran’s Day.
The program on Nov. 10 will include the dedication of the new lights installed to illuminate the library’s flag, a reading of a poem about veteran’s service written by Curwensville Resident Lillian Neff, a display of photographs of local veterans in uniform in the library’s foyer and refreshments.
“We have a very strong local veterans’ community and the library has been wanting to recognize this for some time. We want the holiday to be more than just a day off of school. Nearly every child has family or friends who have served proudly. We want to bring that to the forefront,” Coval said.