Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library recently wrapped up a project to upgrade its computers utilized by patrons and members of the public.
In 2021, the library received an award of $2,500 from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to help defray costs of the project.
The library’s Director Lisa Coval said the a goal was set to replace outdated computers and software used by the public. She said the library has noticed an uptick in the numbers of patrons wanting to use the public computers. She said she attributes the increased use to accessing online documents and higher costs for computers, paper and supplies.
“Funds received from the foundation allowed for the purchase of seven computers and seven monitors. Each computer was equipped with the newest version of Microsoft Office and antivirus protection software,” she explained.
The library also received a donation of three laptop computers from the Walmart Distribution Center, Woodland. These had network runs and anti-theft locks installed on them.
Monies were also utilized to purchase three licenses for the laptops to allow those utilizing the public computers to print items and preserve their copyrights and licensing.
The total cost of the computer upgrade project, which also included two computers to aid staff and patrons in searching the catalog for books and online electronic materials, was $12,842. Coval said in addition to the grant from the foundation, funds needed to make up the difference came from the library’s Friends of the Library campaign designated for special projects and supported by patrons and local businesses.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken recently visited the library to see the completed project. He said, “The foundation is pleased to have helped to support the project. This project met the goals of the grant program which included support from the community and the library’s board for the project to help youth further increase their knowledge and aid in their education.”