Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library celebrated National Library Week this week.
National Library Week, April 23-29, celebrates libraries, employees’ contributions and promotes library use.
During its organized children’s reading sessions participants received a free book for their own personal libraries courtesy of the Philipsburg Kiwanis. Director Lisa Coval said the Kiwanis have been very faithful to support the library’s reading programs.
“Clearfield Kiwanis provided free books to children for years. Then when it disbanded Philipsburg Kiwanis donated to the program. We appreciate all the support the library has received throughout the years,” Coval said.
Children also enjoyed hearing the the story “Mel Fell” by Corey Tabor — the 2023 Pennsylvania One Book early literacy selection. They sang bird themed songs and made bird feeders from cereal and pipe cleaners to feed the birds at their homes.
Children’s Librarian Crystal Sopic said the reading programs encourage children to explore reading at their own pace by allowing them to become acquainted with various books and participate in songs, crafts and play related to the theme.
Although this week marked the end of the spring story and toddler times, local children and adults can participate in the library’s summer reading program.
Registration for the program that will use the theme, “All Together Now”, will open June 5 and run through June 9 at the library. In addition to reading, each day of the program will feature a related activity and there will also be programs geared specifically for various age groups.
Details about the programs are still being finalized, Sopic said but said some that are being planned include adults participating in a murder mystery and learning about topics such as heart health from various speakers. Kids can paint rocks and make other crafts. Toddlers can participate in book and toy shares.
Sopic said the theme encourages program participants to learn about their communities and how they work together.
Local businesses have been very supportive of the summer reading program. “We appreciate the businesses that have come together and provided funding for activities and prizes,” Sopic said.