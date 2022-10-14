Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will open its fall session of children’s programming Monday.
“We have a new youth and family services coordinator, Crystal Sopic. We welcome her as part of the library’s team and are excited to be bringing her on,” said Director Lisa Coval.
Sopic, who is from Curwensville, said she has an extensive background with more than 20 years of working with children. Sopic said she is thrilled to be working with kids again at the library.
“I am excited to be here and in this position. This job is just what I wanted. I enjoy working with kids and parents. I think I can make a difference.”
A former daycare worker, Sopic said when the daycare closed, she opted to go back to college to earn a degree in eduction. She said those years were challenging balancing school work while maintaining her home and caring for her three children.
She reported she is open to new ideas and suggestions from children and their parents.
Children’s sessions will be held for six weeks and are free to participate. Each will use the theme, “Fall into Reading.” Baby Time open to infants and toddlers, age six months to two will be held Mondays or Wednesday’s beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Toddler Time open to kids age two and three is also Mondays or Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.
Story Time is open to children age four and five on Tuesdays at either 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
Sopic said each week, children will explore a different fall component through stories, songs, finger plays, crafts and other activities.
Children will also be introduced to the library’s newest learning tool –a smart board.
Coval said the library was able to acquire the interactive device with a grant from the American Rescue Program.
“Kid’s are really enjoying the hands-on approach to learning using new technology,” Coval said.
For additional information on registering for children’s reading programs call the library at 814-765-3271; visit it at 1 S. Front St., Clearfield or message the library through its Facebook page.