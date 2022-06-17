Clearfield Borough Council appointed Barbara Shaffner to fill the open 2nd Ward Council seat and elected Stephanie Tarbay as president.
Council held a reorganizational meeting Thursday night after former council President Lewis Duttry, Vice President Brian Lytle and President Pro-Tem Steve Harmic submitted their resignations.
Duttry and Harmic’s resignations are not effective until the July 21 council meeting.
Tarbay was elected president, Steve Livergood vice-president and Ann Jane Ross president pro-tem.
During the regular meeting, council appointed Shaffner to fill the seat vacated by Lytle. Shaffner is also employed by Lawrence Township as secretary/treasurer.
Council also voted to advertise for applicants to fill the soon to be open 1st and 3rd Ward seats.
Lytle was also a member of the borough planning commission. Tarbay appointed Ross to fill his seat.
Joan Shimmel also submitted her resignation to the planning commission, and the borough council advertised for applicants to fill her position.
In other business, street Foreman Todd Kling reminded residents to not leave cardboard at the recycling drop off site along Power Avenue.
“We do not recycle cardboard,” Kling said.
He said the borough recycles brown, clear and green glass, bi-metals, aluminum cans, and paper.
He asked residents to put the materials in their proper containers. If the wrong materials are in the bins, it could result in the entire batch being thrown away, end up in a landfill and not recycled.
He noted when it comes to clear glass, it is for jars and similar items. It does not include windows and mirrors.
“We need help because it is out of control,” Kling said.