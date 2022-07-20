BILGERS ROCKS EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT

Isaiah Seyler of Boy Scout Troop 27 of DuBois was recently recognized for completing his Eagle Scout project at Bilger’s Rocks. Pictured are Scoutmaster Bill Davis, Isaiah’s parents Don and Karen Klingensmith, Seyler, Bilger’s Rocks Association President Barbara McCracken, association Vice President Cynthia Russell, association Secretary Joann McCracken and association Treasurer Andrea Keller.

 Submitted

GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association recently recognized Isaiah Seyler of Luthersburg for completing his Eagle Scout project at Bilger’s Rocks.

Seyler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 27 of DuBois, contacted the association earlier this year, requesting permission to build a campsite at the park for his Eagle Scout project.

