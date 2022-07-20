GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association recently recognized Isaiah Seyler of Luthersburg for completing his Eagle Scout project at Bilger’s Rocks.
Seyler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 27 of DuBois, contacted the association earlier this year, requesting permission to build a campsite at the park for his Eagle Scout project.
For his service project, Seyler used the guidelines of the Eagle Scout service project workbook to plan, develop, get approval from the organization benefiting from project, his scout master, unit committee and the council district before beginning the work.
Seyler’s project consisted of clearing an area for the campsite, building a picnic table, a tent platform, wood shelter, a bench and a fire pit.
Under the leadership of Troop 27 Scoutmaster Bill Davis, Isaiah completed the project.
At the recognition ceremony held recently at Bilger’s Rocks with family and friends attending, it was noted the Eagle Scout program, created in 1911, is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. Because it takes years of hard work, service, and determination to become an Eagle Scout, this prestigious milestone is recognized across the country and the world.
“The officers and members of the Bigler’s Rocks Association are very pleased Isaiah choose Bilger’s Rocks for his Eagle Scout service project,” President Barbara McCracken said, adding, “His camp site has become one of the most requested campsites by campers.”