CHESTER HILL –After recent sewer line damage on Gertrude Street, Chester Township Borough Council passed a motion to fix the damage.
Council member Aaron Bailey brought the issue to a head during the “Streets and Highways,” portion of the most recent borough meeting.
“This is a project that we’re going to try and get ahead on immediately,” Bailey said. “This line is going to be affecting houses, and it’s in our best interest to move fast and get it done.”
There will be an installation of a new six-inch line all the way up Gertrude Street, with 45-feet of the remaining line being eliminated.
This project will cost an estimated $6,100, and will be fronted by the borough.
The motion to act on this matter in a rapid fashion passed unanimously, and there will be a team starting these repairs as soon as possible.