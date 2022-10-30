CURWENSVILLE — Several winners in various costume categories in Saturday’s Halloween parade at Curwensville, sponsored by the Curwensville Lions Club, failed to pick up their prizes following its conclusion.

They are:

  • Prettiest, No. 314, first place; and No. 179, third.
  • Ugliest, No. 205, second; and No. 220, third.
  • Most unique: No. 315, second.

Prizes may be picked up at Curwensville Florist, 549 State St., Curwensville, during normal business hours. Those picking up prizes must provide the original number tag from Saturday’s parade.

