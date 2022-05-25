MORRISDALE — Residents at Dayspring Personal Care Home recently celebrated walking to the Pittsburgh Zoo as part of an area senior living communities program, Destination Walk.
Conemaugh Home Health, working with personal care homes and assisted living, help provide the program, according to Heather Smith of Dayspring. The walking group selects the destination and, using pedometers, attempts to reach their goal.
The Day Crawlers, as they are named, reached the Pittsburgh Zoo and held a party. The distance covered is roughly 120 miles.
Groups can set various destinations. Other local participating sites include the Graystone community in Clearfield, according to Rochelle Bartley of Conemaugh Home Health. Bartley noted one of her groups chose to journey to Mount St. Helens.
The Day Crawlers consist of eight active walkers and an individual who participated in a wheelchair. The pedometers, which sense vibrations, will react if an individual is traveling in a wheelchair. Because the group was smaller, staff were also allowed to contribute to the goal.
The program helps promote healthy habits. For the walking club, people get a customized book to track weight, medicine taken and hydration among other details. Those in personal care homes don’t utilize these as much, but it can be helpful for those living independently, Bartley said.
“We have the opportunity to educate on some home health, but we also are able to help them prevent hospitalizations with some of the programs,” Bartley stated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes physical activity is one of the most important steps seniors can take for their health. “It can prevent or delay many of the health problems that seem to come with age,” the CDC notes.
For those 65 and older, the CDC suggests at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity, such as brisk walking, two dedicated days of activities designed to strengthen muscles, and about three days of activities to improve balance.
Any conditions that could impact these recommendations should be taken into consideration, and an individual should try to be as physically active only as is safely possible.
Having a destination in mind and walking with friends can be a fun way to stay active.
“The thing that was most surprising to me is how enthused some of them were once they had the destination,” Smith said. “Whenever they have something to look forward to and they’re doing it together, I think it’s much more important to them.”
Residents selected the food that reminded them of the zoo for their recent party. On the menu was grapes, cotton candy, popcorn, soft pretzels and hot dogs. With nicer weather, the Day Crawlers were considering walking to the ocean next.
Smith wanted to spread awareness of all the resources available to those hoping to stay active and healthy.
“I think it’s important for them to know that there are resources in the community and homes in the community that are focusing on this,” Smith said.