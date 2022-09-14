PHILIPSBURG — Celebrate local history at Founders’ Day this Saturday at the Simler House in Philipsburg.
The second annual Founders’ Day is held by the Philipsburg Historical Foundation. It will take place at the Simler House, located at the corner of Laurel and Second streets, from noon to 3 p.m.
“Founders’ Day commemorates the pioneers who forged their way through the wilderness 225 years ago,” events coordinator Carole Womer stated. “We want to say thank you to all the hard-working individuals who have made our community a great place to live.”
Vendors include harmonicist Richard Sleigh, Bonnie’s Greenhouse, Autumn Anderson with Simler House ornaments, watercolor artist Leslie Shelleman, goat soap maker Nancy Calvario, Local Historia, Shade Tree Commission, Poppy’s & Co. Café, and Brown Dog, which will be open until 3 p.m.
Philipsburg Historical Foundation will also be selling commemorative t-shirts, books and keepsakes at the event.
The event is in conjunction with the Fall Fest occurring downtown.