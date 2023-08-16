Lawrence Township Supervisors continued to take fire from township auditors and members of the public on the timecard issue at its meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisors were criticized over how their timecards as assistant roadmasters are completed.
In 2022, the supervisors began appointing themselves as assistant roadmasters. In this year’s budget, $36,000 was budgeted as pay for the assistant roadmasters, which is shared among the three supervisors.
At the beginning of the year, the township auditors voted to pay the assistant roadmasters $20 per hour.
Judy Duncan of the Board of Auditors stated that at the start of the year, the auditors required the supervisors to document what work they completed, and where and when the work was done on their time sheets, and sign them for payment as a way to verify they are doing the work.
She said only supervisor Randy Powell has filled out his timesheet properly and in May the board of auditors voted to reduce the supervisors pay to $100 per month.
Township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield said the township auditors are only allowed to set the wages of the assistant roadmasters/supervisors at a meeting at the beginning of the year, and are not authorized to lower the wages later in the year. They are also not to audit the supervisors timesheets because the township has a professional accounting firm, Walter Hopkins Inc. of Clearfield, to conduct an independent audit.
Therefore the board of auditors decision to lower the pay of the assistant roadmasters is void, Shaw said.
Roadmaster Jim King asked Shaw if he is now required to sign off or approve the supervisors timesheets because as assistant roadmasters, they are his assistants. He said this would put him in a difficult situation because he answers to the supervisors, and this would also make them accountable to him.
“This doesn’t seem like it would be feasible,” King.
Shaw said he would have to do some research on the topic.
During the public comment period, Dave Marino said the supervisors should remember they are to serve the residents of the township and not for their own personal gain — and agrees with the board of auditors that the supervisors should document on their timecards what work they did while working as assistant roadmasters.
“Don’t turn Lawrence Township into a Washington D.C.,” Marino said. “For God’s sake don’t do that. If you ran for personal gain, shame on you.”
Bill Ogden again criticized Supervisor Brian Collins for not attending the meeting in person. Collins participated in the meeting via video teleconferencing.
“You’ve been seen around town, how come you can’t come to the meetings,” Ogden asked, and then said Collins should resign as a supervisor.
After the public comment period was over, Collins interrupted the meeting and refused to stop talking, so he was escorted from the meeting by Assistant Chief Julie Curry of the Clearfield Regional Police Department.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he doesn’t want the supervisors and the board of auditors to be enemies and is willing to document his work as assistant roadmaster. He asked Duncan if he and the board of auditors could sit down and talk about issue. Duncan said Ruffner could come to the auditor’s meeting scheduled for Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.