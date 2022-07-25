SCI Houtzdale pajama donation

Pictured from left with Kirby the dog are Counselor Kelly Lidgett, Deputy Superintendent Michelle Ivicic, Major Joel Barrows, Major, Superintendent Scott Klinefelter, Counselor Alicia Sager and Director Mary Tatum, Director.

 Submitted

District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Executive Director Dr. Mary Tatum announced that SCI Houtzdale donated 300 pairs of pajamas and undergarments to the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.

In addition to the donation of resources, SCI Houtzdale’s Employee Association donated $1,000 to the CAC, and SCI Houtzdale’s Journey For Change Group donated a further $1,000.

