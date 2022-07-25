District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Executive Director Dr. Mary Tatum announced that SCI Houtzdale donated 300 pairs of pajamas and undergarments to the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.
In addition to the donation of resources, SCI Houtzdale’s Employee Association donated $1,000 to the CAC, and SCI Houtzdale’s Journey For Change Group donated a further $1,000.
“These donations will help the CAC-CC continue to provide direct services to child victims of abuse in Clearfield County,” Sayers said. The CAC-CC utilizes donations to fund the day-to-day activities that ensure the children of Clearfield County receive the best services possible.
“We are beyond grateful for the ongoing support SCI Houtzdale has provided to the CAC-CC over the years,” said Tatum.
CenClear provides the fiscal oversight of the CAC-CC and began taking steps to establish a CAC-CC in Clearfield County in 2015. The services provided at the CAC-CC have grown since its establishment in 2016 and serves over 200 children and families annually. The CAC-CC now provides:
- Forensic interviews.
- Short-term case management.
- Medical exams.
- Referrals to services.
- Training/education in the community.
These vital services would not be possible without the commitment of Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team partners, including representatives from the District Attorney’s office, Children Youth and Families Services, law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County, medical personnel, CenClear, the Victim Witness Office, the Crossroads Project, and PASSAGES, Inc.