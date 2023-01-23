David Schultz and Paul Snyder will continue at the helm of Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority.
The two men were retained to the post of chairman and vice chairman at the authority’s recent reorganizational meeting.
Harvey Haag will continue as board secretary and Dan Hile, treasurer. CNB Bank was retained as depository. Allison Jones will remain the authority’s accountant and Delta Airport Consultants Inc., Harrisburg, engineer.
Jerry Kaufield was reappointed airport manager. Authority members did not choose a solicitor or an auditor. Schultz said he hopes to work with Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to share costs for both services.
“I discussed this with both boards as part of cost-savings by off-setting costs for these with both the township and the borough. Both the authority and the municipalities are required to have these services. I hope we are able to share some of the costs,” Schultz said.
Members authorized changing the dates of monthly business meetings to the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
The dates are Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
Committees were also named. They are financial, Hile, Schultz and Richard Keirn; facilities, Snyder, Haag and Kaufield; and personnel, Schultz, Haag and Snyder.