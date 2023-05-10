In next Tuesday’s municipal election, May 16, several local school districts have numerous candidates looking to serve on their boards. Many candidates — but not all – will appear on both Republican and Democrat ballots in an effort to seek votes from both Democrats and Republicans.
School board elections are one of the few races in which candidates can appear on both parties’ ballots, known as cross-filing. The Election Code allows candidates to cross-file for nomination to seek the nomination of more than one major political party.
Pennsylvania began allowing school board candidates to cross-file and run in both primaries more than 50 years ago.
To become a school board candidate, the candidate must file nominating petitions signed by at least 10 registered members of the political party for which nomination is sought.
The following candidates have provided petitions to the county elections office to have their name appear on Tuesday’s ballot.
Key — R=Republican; D=Democrat
Clearfield
- Gail C. Ralston –R, D; Timothy E. Duke –R; Susan E. Mikesell –R, D; Jennifer Diane Evans –R; Paul A. Sayers –R
Curwensville
- Leigh Anne Hutton –R, D; Lois A. Richards –R, D; Carrie L. Tonelli –R, D; Laura Marie Pentz –R, D; Anthony Richard Starr –R
Glendale
- Region 3 –Kay Lynn Stiver –R, D; Kasey M. Brink –R
- Region 2 –Jeffrey Scott Gallagher –R
- Region 1 –Gary Walstrom –R, D; Andy J. Mulhollen –R, D; Bill Stiver –R
Harmony
- Region 2 –Kurt C. Brothers –R
- Region 3 –Susan E. Gallagher –D
- At Large –Kathleen L. Cowden –R, D; Gary S. McGarvey –R
Moshannon Valley
- Zane G. Hensal –R, D; Larry J. Saupp, R, D; Linde Marie Collingwood –R, D; Ruth L. Saupp –R, D; Richard John Collingwood –R, D; Cassandra M. Kitko –R, D; Albert A.J. Adams –R, D; Dana E. Dixon –R, D; Nathan M. Dotts –R, D; Stefanie M. Supenia –R
Philipsburg
- Region 1 –Timothy Bainey –R, D
- Region 2 –Todd L. Jeffries –R, D
- Region 4 –Alexander Boumerhi –R, D; Tiffany Crain Warlow –R,D
- Region 6 –Estelle Elizabeth Bowman –R, D; Edward A. Vancas –R, D;
- Region 9 –Linda K. Bush –R, D; Crystal Dawn McGonigal –R
West Branch
Christina M. Brown –R, D; Norman Ashley Parks Jr. –R, D; Donald P. Yontosh Sr. –D.