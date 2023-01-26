COALPORT – At the Jan. 24 meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission, the board learned that enough volunteers have been secured to have the Coalport Area Coal Museum open most every Thursday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 12.
The commission is beseeching all area residents who are free every first Thursday of the month to see if they will volunteer at the coal museum from 1 to 5 p.m. Contact curator Richard W. Snyder II via email to snyder.richard333@gmail.com if available.
Vice President John Kucharcik informed the group about his visit with Snyder to the new Moshannon Valley Heritage Center in Philipsburg, initially to bring down the new coal museum brochures and newsletters, but to also investigate the type of glass showcases in order that some of the museum’s artifacts can be displayed there on-site in the near future.
Opened in mid-December, this center is funded through a unique collaborative partnership between the “Visit Clearfield County” and the “Happy Valley Adventure Bureau” of Centre County — with the purpose to serve as a gateway between the two counties to visually point out heritage sites such as local museums for visitors to learn about what each county offers. As the Heritage Center only has two display cases currently, the Coal Museum officers decided to wait until more showcases are accessed and readied for use. In the interim , the curator and officers will examine what items to take down during a second trip.
In other news, the board:
- expressed their special thanks to Ronald Strong of North Carolina for his total of two donations totaling $550—contributed in memory of his father and uncle, both former decided to sell the newly-printed 4-set of “Historic Coalport” notecards to coal museum patrons for $5 per package, and similarly printed postcards depicting the same ink drawn images will be sold at $1 each.
- learned that curator Snyder plans to visit in the near with self-published author Clair E. Kriner of DuBois to receive two publications created from the lifetime collection of newspaper clippings of his grandfather Raymond Kriner: “History Notes” and “Postcards and Snapshots of the Railroads of Western Pennsylvania.”
- ascertained that the museum’s indexed collection of obituaries has recently grown to now 8,390 total with the addition of 274 new obits.
The next meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Coalport Senior Citizen’s Center.
All individuals with an interest in the early hand-loading days of bituminous coal mining or a penchant in local genealogy are encouraged to attend.