Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers on Friday announced the recipients of the Office of the Year Award and Civilian of the Year Award.
Officer of the Year was awarded to Deputy Greg Neeper of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.
Neeper has served the Clearfield community and the county for over 30 years. In July of 2022, Neeper and his wife were on their way to their daughter’s wedding and noticed an accident in front of them. Neeper immediately contacted 911 and got out of his vehicle, while in a suit and tie, to start providing aid until emergency medical services arrived. A few days later, Neeper was in the DuBois area serving a PFA when he came upon another accident with three older occupants who had all sustained serious injuries. He again contacted 911 and immediately began rendering aid on the scene to the injured persons.
Never assists with the Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show, helps with the Men Who Cook competition, interacts with and fingerprints children at the Clearfield County Fair, and is an active member of the Clearfield VFW and Legion.
“Deputy Neeper truly cares about the community and county that he has served for over three decades, and is deserving of this honor,” Sayers said.
Other nominees for the awards were Trooper Tyler Blaniar of DuBois-based state police, Trooper Raymond Green of Clearfield-based state police, Clearfield Regional Police Officer David Hoover, and Clearfield Regional Police Sgt. Jonathan Walker.
Civilian of the Year was awarded to Carney Cataldo of Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.
Cataldo and his staff at Cataldo’s Collision, Inc. in Dubois keep the DuBois State Police fleet in great working order. They recognize the importance of reliability regarding emergency vehicles and how crucial it is for first responders to be able to fulfill their duties without having to worry about vehicle failure. No matter how busy they are, Cataldo’s will schedule the emergency vehicles in for maintenance and repair, even if it requires them to work after hours. In addition to his support of the Thin Blue Line, Carney is also a volunteer firefighter and serves the people of this area in their times of need.
“It is incredibly important to know that there are people and businesses in our area that support these officers on a daily basis, and I greatly appreciate the hard work of Carney and his staff for their efforts to keep our officers safe,” Sayers said.
Other nominees for the award are Justin Butterworth a PCO at Clearfield-based state police barracks, and Amy and Dave Duke, owners of Ice Dreams ice cream truck.