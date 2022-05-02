AUSTIN- Sinnemahoning State Park will host Bird Bonanza Saturday, May 7. The day will be focused on birding.

The day will kick off with the park’s participation in a statewide spring migration round-up competition. Parks participating will have a friendly competition to determine which ones have the widest variety of bird species.

Visitors are asked to help Sinnemahoning State Park record as many species as possible, while contributing to the study of birds. Park visitors who wish to participate are encouraged to go bird watching at Sinnemahoning State Park, or any participating park, as often as they like from May 7-15.

Visitors can submit a checklist or a record of their observations through eBird or use paper checklists available at the park’s wildlife center. For a list of parks participating in Spring Migration Round-Up, please visit Sinnemahoning’s Facebook page.

The first program of Saturday’s Bird Bonanza is a guided walk with a park naturalist. Lots of warblers and other songbirds are passing through or beginning to nest nearby. Visitors can take advantage of active morning birds by participating in the park’s bird walk. The walk will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants should meet at the wildlife center. The one-to-two-mile walk will be held on Lowlands Trail. The walk will be on a mostly level, gravel surface. Visitors with all levels of bird-watching abilities are welcome, from beginners to experts alike. Binoculars will be available to borrow.

Those new to birding who want some help getting started can come to the park’s Birding Basics for Beginners program from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the park’s wildlife center classroom. This easy-paced program takes things slow with presenters going over helpful identification and bird-finding tips. Beginners encouraged! All ages are welcome. Binoculars will be available to borrow. After reviewing basics, participants will follow up with a short bird walk outside around the wildlife center.

Visitors can wrap up the day with a family-friendly, interactive bird activity. They may stop by the wildlife center’s classroom from 1-2 p.m. to explore bird beaks and learn why bird beaks have so many different shapes. This program is geared towards families with children age four to 12.

A list of all park programs are available at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or by calling the park’s office at 814-647-8401, extension 0 for the front desk.

Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.