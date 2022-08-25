SARTASK pointing

Phlipsburg-based SARTASK Emergency Services Team has been working at addressing shortfalls of the local emergency operations plan. It recently requested Philipsburg Borough Council recommend Tim Ryder be appointed emergency management coordinator.

PHILIPSBURG — SARTASK Emergency Services Team, addressing weaknesses of and developing the emergency operations plan for the greater Philipsburg area, recently requested Philipsburg Borough Council recommend Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder as the new emergency management coordinator.

An EOP helps a community create effective responses for potential disasters. “Last time, I told you that we were working on the deficits of the EOP, because we looked through it and it didn’t look very well,” said representative Johna McCormick. “It pretty much needs (to have) the whole thing redone.”

