PHILIPSBURG — SARTASK Emergency Services Team, addressing weaknesses of and developing the emergency operations plan for the greater Philipsburg area, recently requested Philipsburg Borough Council recommend Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder as the new emergency management coordinator.
An EOP helps a community create effective responses for potential disasters. “Last time, I told you that we were working on the deficits of the EOP, because we looked through it and it didn’t look very well,” said representative Johna McCormick. “It pretty much needs (to have) the whole thing redone.”
SARTASK individuals tested the EOP contacts listed. “Right out the gate, we found an issue,” McCormick said.
Attempts to reach the listed emergency management coordinator were unsuccessful. EMC acts as a trigger for action in times of emergency. McCormick said individuals listed on the plan claimed Ryder held the position.
“The EOP is crucial to this community in many ways,” said McCormick. “If there were a true disaster to break out, we need to have those things in place. But we need the EMC because the EMC is the button pusher, so to speak.”
While the organization has resources and contacts on standby, it cannot continue without the EMC. McCormick asked council if it could recommend Ryder as the EMC.
Councilman Harry Wood suggested council wait to take action until the listed EMC, Wes Cartwright, could be contacted. Councilwoman Faith Maguire texted Cartwright who replied that with the Moshannon Valley EMS building project, he could not take on the additional responsibilities of EMC. He asked to step down from the role.
Ryder said someone else could eventually be put into the position, but action should be taken so the organization could move forward with the EOP. Council recommended him for the position.
McCormick offered some materials about the EOP to council. She stressed that SARTASK was not asking the borough for anything other than information.
“We’re not asking you to do anything except maybe provide us with information when we need it,” she said. “SARTASK is willing to take this on and find all the resources. We’ll do it under the guidance of and in compliance with the EMC.”
Council members thanked the organization for tackling the EOP.
“I think it’s great that you guys are taking this on,” said Maguire. “It’s something that really needs to be done. It’s not something any of us think about on a day-to-day basis.”