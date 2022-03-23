PHILIPSBURG — Johna McCormick reported on business related to three organizations operating in Philipsburg at a recent borough council meeting.
The SARTASK Emergency Services Team, a partner agency of the Philipsburg Area Basic Needs Task Force, can now be reached by calling 814-553-1772, McCormick stated.
The rising gas prices took a toll on Eyes on Philipsburg, a community watch program, McCormick indicated. Efforts involving driving will be reduced. McCormick noted the individuals in the program are unpaid volunteers.
As commander of American Legion Post 437, McCormick asked the borough about parking-related issues in the Legion’s parking lot. The Legion was informed the lines for the handicapped-accessible parking were incorrect.
McCormick noted there must be a certain amount of inches for the handicapped spot along with a lined area to allow individuals to exit the vehicle.
The borough handles the parking lines at the Legion. Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder asked if it was a line striping issue. McCormick stated it was.
“We can take care of that,” Ryder said.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom noted there have been a few complaints about trash at the Legion. McCormick noted this issue is being addressed.
McCormick noted someone who was supposed to pick some trash up never took it. She also stated there are some shingles that the Legion is verifying is theirs before getting rid of it.
Walstrom noted there was a coffin by the Salvation Army donation box. McCormick said the Legion is in the process of cleaning out its basement. It found these Halloween-themed items. The individuals who made the items stated they would pick them up and never did.
“To prevent it from looking junky, we stuck it over behind the Salvation Army bin,” McCormick said.
The Legion is moving forward with removing the items rather than waiting for others to carry through.
“We tried. Nobody bit, so it’s going to (go),” McCormick stated.
McCormick, who is also Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall Committee president, discussed the memorial wall located off U.S. Route 322 near CVS. The group is redoing the pond area. It plans to dig up the big grass structures. The first work party is scheduled for April 9.