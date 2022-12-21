DuBOIS — On Monday, Sandy Township Supervisors officially approved making their property, located at 3059 Oklahoma Salem Road, available for a future fire station for the new City of DuBois, if needed.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan made the motion, which was approved unanimously by him, Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers, Sam Mollica, Kevin Salandra and Barry Abbott.
“Just to let everybody know, we have a piece of property out here on the Oklahoma Salem Road that if it looks favorable to build a new fire station, that we will be in favor ... (it’s) just preliminary at this time.”
Engineer leaving
Supervisors also expressed thanks and well wishes to township Engineer Mike Haynes, whose resignation is effective at the end of the month. Haynes is resigning to pursue other endeavors.
“I just wanted you say that it’s been a pleasure being here at the township for ... almost a year and a half, and I just wish everybody here at the township continued success moving forward and throughout the consolidation process with the city.”
Maple Avenue sidewalk project
During his report, Haynes said the township will be moving ahead with the Maple Avenue sidewalk project now that the Maple Avenue construction project is finished. He said the consulting engineer will be getting heavily into the design phase over the next couple of months and will provide various submissions to the supervisors throughout the process.
Green-Light-Go project
Haynes also said that statements of interest are due for the Green-Light-Go project on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.
“We’ll be receiving those and ranking those by the end of the year,” said Haynes.
The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are collaborating in the search for a design consultant for two traffic light projects. Each municipality received a Green-Light-Go grant from the state.
The city will install a new traffic light at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue while the township replaces the light at Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road.
Fire chief report
Fire Chief Rob Burgeson said he submitted his report from October and November and then he will be back in January for his year-end report.
“But with that I also want to say that I can’t remember exactly when it happened, but we had a couple of calls where our men and women did a great job,” said Burgeson. “One being a car wreck up on Interstate (80). Everything went pretty smooth and really well for that time of day. We had great turnout and fast response times. We had two minor fires that between fast response of the fire company and the police department and the quick thinking of some of the homeowners (we were) able to stop ... it was pretty much just small spot fires instead of something that could have been fully involved structure fires. So everybody did a good job with them.”