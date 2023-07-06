JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Sandy Ridge, has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.
Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on David Richard Smith, 46, of Sandy Ridge.
According to information presented to the court, from July 2019 to June 2020, Smith did conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Smith. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.