The Salvation Army Clearfield Corps is struggling to make up a deficit in its Red Kettle Campaign and is concerned this week’s storm could wreck further havoc.
Major Stanley Newton said this week, “With 10 days to go, we are currently around 55 percent with $36,309.82 of fundraising goal of $65,000.00. At the moment, the aforementioned figure puts us nearly 18 percent behind last year when 73 percent had been raised by the same date,”
He said the campaign had already been dealt several blows with the loss of locations to place kettles, a shortage of bell ringers and the high rate of inflation affecting resident’s disposable income.
“To reiterate, we have already faced a potential loss of $15,000-$16,000 in projected income as the result of a change in The Salvation Army’s national agreement with the host organization of a pivotal standing location in town. Coupled with the loss of volunteers due to a myriad of reasons, the impending storm impacting the region over the next few days could possibly set us even further back. Funds raised from the campaign are 15-to-20-percent of the corp’s full annual budget when the campaign’s goal is met. Derived from these funds is the continued provision of programs and services to those who are most in the most need within the community.”
He asked residents to consider making a donation to the campaign to help overcome the shortfall.
“We would again ask residents to consider assisting us, if possible. We are thankful for the support that has been so graciously expressed thus far. It is beyond humbling to see all that has been done to support this community,” Newton said.
Residents can also give through volunteering, kettle sponsorships, or by just passing on information about the campaign.
For additional information contact Newton at 315-761-7920 or email him at stanley.newton@use.salvationarmy.org.