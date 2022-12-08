After making a plea earlier this week for additional bell ringers for the Salvation Army Clearfield Corps Red Kettle Campaign, Major Stanley Newton said there is an even more dire need of workers to help with the 2022 drive.
“We lost two kettle workers from an already tight season. To reiterate, we had already lost a location for the season, and now this puts the Salvation Army Clearfield Corps in a tough spot,” Newton said.
Newton said earlier this week, the organization has received increased requests for help this year because of increased costs for housing, heat and food and having less visible reminders of its work may hurt the campaign.
“Covid hit us really hard. It has reduced the amount of kettles we are able to have out and the number of people who are willing to help,” Newton said.
Kettles can not be put out if there are not people to staff them. Less kettles means a smaller amount of collections.
Funds raised through the drive are used for services to help the less fortunate families and individuals living in the Clearfield Area and Curwensville Area school districts with necessities such as utilities, rent, clothing and food assistance. Proceeds are also used for youth and senior programs, Christmas gifts and holiday food baskets. Salvation Army of Clearfield’s goal is $65,000.
For additional information contact Newton at 315-761-7920 or email him at stanley.newton@use.salvationarmy.org.