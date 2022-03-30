The Salvation Army, Clearfield Corps, is gearing up for spring with two new employees and a host of events scheduled for the coming weeks.
Brittany McKinney was recently added as the programs director. She will be in charge of children’s programming, vacation Bible school and summer activities.
Debbie Knepp has been employed as an office assistant/social worker. Knew will be interviewing clients and working with them to complete applications for rent and fuel assistance.
An Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 9, beginning at 11 a.m. at the worship center grounds. The worship center is located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield. The event, open to children age infant to age 12, will include lunch and an opportunity to decorate a bag to hold eggs from the hunt. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be held regardless of weather.
A drive through lasagna dinner and online auction will be held Friday, May 20. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets will be $12 at the door. To order tickets call the office at 765-4981.
The online auction will be held on the church’s Facebook page, Salvation Army Clearfield PA Corps. Bids for the online auction will open at noon on May 20 and continue through 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
McKinney said the auction which includes a number of items including gift certificates donated by many local businesses is one of the Salvation Army’s most significant fundraisers bringing in funds that support many of its programs that benefit children and senior citizens.
The Salvation Army is also accepting registrations for its summer camp at Elwood City. There will be two sessions during the month of July. Twenty-five spots are available to children age six through 12. Those who are interested or want more information should contact the office.