SALVATION ARMY PASTORS
Majors Norma and Stanley Newton recently began pastoring the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s worship center and ministry. Prior to their appointment to Clearfield, the couple served in Elmira, N.Y.

On July 3, the Salvation Army of Clearfield welcomed two new leaders.

Majors Norma Newton and Stanley Newton will be overseeing the worship center and its community ministry.

