On July 3, the Salvation Army of Clearfield welcomed two new leaders.
Majors Norma Newton and Stanley Newton will be overseeing the worship center and its community ministry.
The two said they are excited about the opportunities in Clearfield.
“We are finding it to be a quiet but family-oriented community. Everywhere we’ve been we are seeing kids and families out and about. Everyone has been very friendly,” Major Stanley Newton said.
These first few weeks have been spent getting to know the staff, assess local needs and programs already in place at the Clearfield center.
“We try to analyze the level of need and if the programs the church has are meeting those needs. We are also getting to know the people in the congregation and the people in the community. While we want to put our handprint here, we don’t want to change things that are working and don’t need to be changed,” he explained.
Another important factor to the Newtons are establishing community relationships. “Developing partnerships with the community, that’s our approach. We want to do what we can to make this a better place and build on that. We want to find the niche that is not being met,” Major Stanley Newton said.
He said the two will soon schedule meetings with local fire companies and police departments and their officers and find out how the church can help them.
They are also looking forward to several upcoming events that will be a good opportunity for them to get acquainted with the community.
Tools4School backpack giveaway is scheduled for Aug. 16 and Vacation Bible School for children age five to 12 will be held Sept. 6-9 at the church located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
They are also looking for partners and volunteers for the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign.
The couple are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year. They have two children –Andrew, 28, and Grace, 23.
They would like to thank the congregation, staff, volunteers and partners of the Clearfield Salvation Army and the community of Clearfield for the support and warm welcome that they have already provided during their short time here.
