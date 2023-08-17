WESTOVER –Harmony Area School Board heard the district is ready to welcome students back on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
“We are pretty well ready to go. We will be starting the school year fully staffed,” said high school Principal Doug Martz during his report.
Following a 40-minute executive session for personnel matters, several members of the district’s staff were hired by the board, but some of the board’s votes were split over the salaries each is to be paid.
Directors approved hiring Chloe Bracken as a business office clerk, effective Aug. 16. She will be paid an annual salary of $38,000.
The vote to hire Bracken was 5-3 with board members Kurt Brothers, Sue Gallaher and Holly Stock voting no. Director Kate Cowden was absent.
Votes to hire Alison Houser as an elementary teacher, effective Nov. 13, at an annual salary of $34,500 and Heather Chero, as a special education instructor, effective Aug. 21, at an annual salary of $41,000 ended in 7-1 votes with Brothers voting in opposition.
Brothers told The Progress following the meeting, he has no issues with any of the candidates rather his grievance is with the amount of their salaries. “It’s a money thing. These salaries are too high. I want the salaries to be fair for everyone but we are a small district and we can’t afford these.”
The board unanimously approved Paula Young as a long-term, substitute English teacher for the 2023-24 school year through ESS Education Management and Staffing Solutions with the stipulation she complete the necessary course requirements to become certified.
Unanimous votes were also cast for Jennifer Nealon as an English teacher and Opal Thompson, music instructor, both effective Aug. 21. Each will be paid an annual salary of $32,500.
Directors approved hiring part-time custodians, Albert Bell and Richard Kopp. Each will be paid an hourly salary of $8.66 and receive no benefits.
The board accepted resignations from English instructors Shane Sedlemyer, effective July 13, and Jennifer Skarbek, effective June 30.
Extra-curricular positions for the coming school year were set. Salaries for each position are set by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the union representing the teachers.
Lindsey Prasko and Harley Bloom, junior class co-advisors; Lisa Kitko and Sean McMullen, senior class advisors; Harley Bloom, national honor society advisor; Jean Harkleroad and Harley Bloom, yearbook co-advisors; Barbi Vena, Jr./Sr. high school student council advisor and athletic trainer; Crystal Stiver and Sherry Hughes, elementary student council co-advisors; Amie Shadle and Jason Boring, musical.