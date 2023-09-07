BENEZETTE — Rut season for Pennsylvania’s elk herd, and the busiest time of year for the Benezette area, is quickly approaching.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, rut season generally begins in the middle of September and lasts through early to mid October.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said the area receives its largest crowds this time of year –around 300,000 spectators. The “peak” of rut season is the last 10 days of September.
Just as the leaves begin to change color, visitors flock to the Winslow Hill area expecting to see and hear bugling and fighting bulls, who are doing so to establish dominance and breeding rights to the female elk. Visitors may also see behaviors like bulls raking their antlers in the mud, wallowing in moist areas and sparring, herding and chasing.
According to the PGC, “As many as 1,400 elk freely roam across 3,000 square miles, mostly within Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Centre counties.”
Rut season is also a great economic boost for Benezette businesses –lodging and campsites, restaurants, gift shops, wineries and distilleries, etc., all places that visitors tend to check out while they are in the area for elk viewing.
The rut is something visitors from around the country plan ahead of time for, with lodging venues in elk country typically being booked long before the autumn season.
New this year, noted Porkolab, is an additional raised viewing blind that is ADA accessible, as well as a new trail for elk-viewing opportunities.
Also now happening are the horse-drawn wagon rides through elk country, a very popular attraction among rut-season visitors.
KECA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Morgan Lovenduski said the rides typically take place Thursday through Monday in September and October, with the exception of a few dates.
“There are usually three rides per day,” she said. “The times do vary, as the sun goes down earlier the later in the year we get.”
The cost is $20 per person.
“The one of a kind horse-drawn wagon rides, in the heart of elk country, provide some of the best opportunities for elk viewing in the prime of rut season,” Lovenduski said.
There is a 250-day gestation period for the elk, so the majority of calves are born at the beginning of June, Porkolab said.
The best times to view the elk this time of year are in the early morning –the first couple hours of daylight –and in the evening.
Staff ask that those visiting the area this time of year be patient, respectful and kind, and to be aware of crowds, lines and traffic that will be overtaking elk country, Porkolab noted. Bulls are also filled with the most testosterone this time of year.
The PGC’s “Elk Smart” initiative, created in 2020 to help preserve the “wild nature” of the elk herd, recommends that while visiting the area, visitors should give the elk space, keeping a distance of at least 100 yards, and to never approach or feed them.
Rut season in elk country is quite the magical time for visitors, Porkolab says.
“People who have never experienced elk viewing are so in awe when they see these magnificent, huge creatures, and hear them for the first time. A lot of them come each year during the rut because of these exciting behaviors. It’s what keeps people coming back.”
Visit https://experienceelkcountry.com.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s elk herd, being “elk smart” and to view the PA Game Elk Cam, visit https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Elk/pages/default.aspx.