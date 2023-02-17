PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors heard details on a plan to be created to help boost economic development in Philipsburg and the surrounding areas.
At the board’s recent meeting, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak reported the PRC is working with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center on a plan to attract new business and residents to existing buildings and structures in the area.
PRC received a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to create a strategic plan to guide development in the community and rid the area of blight and environmental eyesores.
“We want to do it in a way that will attract new development to town. It will also involve the surrounding area, including Rush Township,” Rusnak said.
The supervisors also announced public hearings will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. for zoning amendments for property on state Route 350 and at 5:30 p.m. for the solar enterprises ordinance and amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance.
The board approved a resolution to begin moving through the process to clean up a blighted property on Loch Lomond Road. Fred Hockenberry Jr. complained to the supervisors about the state of the property that includes a swimming pool that is full of stagnant water.
The board gave permission for the township’s maintenance crew to pump the water to eliminate the hazard to public safety.
The supervisors also authorized moving forward with the legal process to demolish several dangerous structures on State Street and Spike Island Road.
It was also noted a representative for both Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough is needed for the Centre County Solid Waste Authority. The term is for five years. Anyone interested can send a letter to the township or the borough.
The board accepted resignations from Pat Romano from the Osceola Borough, Rush Township and Decatur Township Sewer Authority, effective Feb. 14, and Richard Kephart, from the Rush Township Zoning Hearing Board, effective immediately. Scott Kephart was appointed to both positions.