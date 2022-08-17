PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors granted an extension for a Loch Lomond Road property that has long vexed nearby residents.
The extension was for removal of a camper at the request of owner Steven Spotts, who has been working on addressing a multitude of property issues.
“I’m doing a bunch of things to remedy the problems that are going on there, but one thing I do want to ask you guys is for an extension on getting that camper out of there,” said Spotts. “I’ve called numerous places. They just won’t take it until I tear it down, and that’s exactly what I’m actually doing.”
No individuals are living in the camper, and demolition is moving forward, according to Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow. Various steps, such as waste removal, are necessary in order for the camper to be removed, she noted.
“As long as there is continued forward progress, I don’t have an objection for another week as long as it’s not occupied and the generator is not running,” Merrow said.
Fred Hockenberry Jr., along with other residents, complained about a generator running and raised concerns, such as the property attracting rats and the presence of human feces, at a previous meeting.
Spotts requested an additional week to remove the camper. Supervisors approved an extension to Aug. 22, provided there is continual progress.
Merrow noted Spotts is also working with the appropriate individuals on the house structure. “There is progress being made in that regard as well,” she said.
The building was condemned about a year ago. When asked by supervisors if she was happy with the progress, Merrow pointed out she needs to see resumption of utilities, such as sewer and electricity. “We’re not there yet,” she said.
“At some point of another, it would be my recommendation that a timeline be established with Williams Inspection Service,” Merrow said. “What is reasonable for that timeline, I cannot say because I have not been in the structure.”