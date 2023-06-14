SANDY RIDGE — After heavy usage of the road this past spring, Ponderosa Drive has sustained damage worthy of placing a truck ban on the drive.
While there is already a ten-ton weight limit, Rush Township supervisors are looking to impose further restrictions. The wear and tear on the road by large logging trucks has led to further cracks in the pavement, and a potential refusal of trucks using the road to pass through.
"This road is cracked, it's banged up and we really need to take a look at the conservation of it in the long term," Supervisor Dave Jackson said at Tuesday's meeting. "There's already a ten-ton weight limit on this road, and what I'm thinking is that we either lower this limit to five tons or just ban those big trucks on that road all together."
After further deliberation amongst the supervisors, there was an agreement made to place a ban of large trucks on that road.
Supervisor Pat Romano then asked, "So, what would we need to do to make this happen then?"
He continued, "Are we going to need to draft some type of ordinance to make this refusal official, or what is gonna have to happen here with that?"
Solicitor David Mason then confirmed amongst the group that an ordinance would in fact be necessary to make this ban official, and that the drafting of such an ordinance, and the motion to approve it would take place at next month's meeting, or a special meeting in between now and then.
"I would advise that you advertise an ordinance, and then that way we can get this project moving as quickly as possible," Mason explained. "From there, we can approve it, and make it official. You would need to get that signage up on the road then too."
From that point, the motion to draft an ordinance for the banning of large trucks on Ponderosa Drive was put forth, and passed unanimously. More on this matter is going to be discussed at the July meeting.