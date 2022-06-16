PHILIPSBURG — Frustrations boiled over at a recent Rush Township meeting as residents vied for visible results on problematic properties.
A particularly problematic property, 109 Loch Lomond Rd., was the focus for multiple residents. Fred Hockenberry Jr. noted the structure is condemned although still used. He said rats, human feces and a noisy generator were of concern. He also said a dog is being kept in a hot camper.
He asked if the township could do anything about the occupants going in and out of the house or about the other issues. The resident implied his patience was waning.
“I don’t want to take matters into my own hands, but I’m that close,” Hockenberry said.
The house was condemned about a year ago. According to Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Merrow, the township is aware people are going in and out of the structure. It is moving forward with action against the blighted property.
The building, however, has been marked as repairable, which complicates the process, Merrow noted. According to state laws, the owner gets a year’s time in order to present a plan to address issues, Merrow stated.
Merrow noted that, although the previous removal of rubbish helped, garbage is still a problem. The township heard complaints about rats but couldn’t verify the creatures came from the property. The waste situation improved when the occupants began taking it out, but it is Merrow’s understanding this action has ceased.
“We’re utilizing every tool we have,” Merrow said, adding that a part of this is moving forward with ordinances. “I do have some things that are going to give us some additional teeth that I hope that the supervisors will consider later this evening.”
Fred Hockenberry couldn’t understand why officials couldn’t get the generator shut off. He alleged some supervisors just “take up space” instead of taking action. He also asked supervisors what they are doing about vandalism at the municipal park.
Recently, individuals vandalized the swing and threw clothes on the pavilion. The township is planning a project to revamp the park, which includes new equipment and permanently fixed trash receptacles with lids.
Past action to curb vandalism includes installing cameras and even at one point closing the park. At the recent township meeting, Merrow noted the committee is exploring options to get lighting so the cameras work better at night.
Although it could put in a street light and two lights on the pavilion, this would cost around $19,000. The committee is also looking into proposals for solar street lighting, which would cost around $5,000 or $7,000. Supervisors gave their blessing for the committee to explore prices for solar options.
The issue is also connected with ordinances and code enforcement. Merrow noted that the township previously called Rockview-based state police who said the township needed an ordinance in order to enforce. Police then stated the township needed to post rules, which the township took steps toward at previous meetings.
However, the problem still continues. “What they tell me when I call for assistance is that it’s a local problem,” Merrow said. “It’s a local ordinance; (state police) don’t enforce local ordinances.”
Ordinances require a lot of work to create, particularly considering Rush Township, the second largest municipality in the state, is a large area with diverse pockets, making it difficult to find a one-size-fits-all ordinance.
“We’re changing things,” said Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. “There’s a lot of different issues. We’re trying to do each hurdle as they appear.”
Enforcing the current ordinances can also be dangerous work. “There’s behaviors that I want to be careful of because I’m certainly not a mental health professional, I’m not a police officer,” Merrow said. “I don’t tell the township no very often, but I also don’t want to be killed so nobody vandalizes the swing in your park.”
Merrow said her plan is to call the state police when reports come in overnight. “That’s all we can do,” she said.
Residents and officials discussed various ideas for enforceability. The sheriff, according to Solicitor David Mason, has limited jurisdiction and will generally not respond to ordinance violations. The constable is a potential option, according to township officials.
The township noted it plans to hire a code enforcement officer. Romano also hopes to pursue a police force with nearby municipalities using grant money. Police departments are costly, and it’s not uncommon to hear a local department go under. Rush Township previously investigated forming a department.
Yet another resident complained to supervisors. He wanted supervisors to address junk issues for a property on state Route 504.
He said officials should adopt an ordinance for junk.
“I’m tired of it! You guys need to straighten that out!” he said.
The township does have a nuisance ordinance, but it’s limited to rubbish, which doesn’t include recyclables or building materials, said Merrow after the meeting. The township is working on expanding the nuisance ordinance to include such materials.
Supervisors noted that adopting an ordinance takes time. The process, which includes publishing notice of every proposed ordinance prior to adoption, also helps ensure people’s rights are protected.
“This board was stuck with a lot of things that happened over 100 years, man. If you think you can come up here and sit and do it better, you can do it,” Romano said. “But I’m telling you right now, it takes time. We hear this every single month from different things. We’re chipping away at it the best we can. It takes time to put things into place, and… if you do one ordinance for every single property, we’ll be here for the rest of our lives.”