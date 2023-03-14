PHILIPSBURG — Municipalities in the Moshannon Valley Region have recently been visited by representatives for the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
MPOs take the lead for developing an area’s transportation plans and coordinating the transportation planning process. The CCMPO has a coordinating and technical committee.
Moshannon Valley Region representative for the coordinating committee Tim Ryder spoke about U.S. Route 322 at a recent meeting.
Both Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough have been pushing for safety improvements on the U.S. Route 322 corridor. Officials asserted the area should be added to the Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, at past meetings.
Ryder asked about the possibility of encouraging trucks to take Interstate 99, rather than U.S. Route 322, to I-80. “Most of these trucks are actually through traffic, and it makes sense,” Ryder said.
Although the path is longer in terms of miles, it avoids multiple stop lights and low speed limit zones in the greater Philipsburg area, he said.
“Maybe it’s not time yet. Maybe we want to have a high speed interchange finished before throwing up signs,” he said. “But definitely something to look into.”
It is difficult to impact routes drivers take, officials noted. “We can look at how it’s trailblazed right now. I know there are signs that say to I-80,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Again, we can look at that. Maybe there’s some clarification we can provide.”
The Coordinating Committee also approved revisions to the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program, adopted in June 2022. This includes using funding for two pedestrian countdown signals in the greater Philipsburg area.
Utilizing Highway Safety Improvement Program funds, these projects must improve safety for vulnerable road users. Slightly over $1.5 million will go toward adding these signals at seven locations in Centre County.
In addition to two locations in the Moshannon Valley region, pedestrian countdown signal indicators will be installed at three locations in Bellefonte Borough, one in State College and one in Pleasant Gap.
Ryder expressed frustration with the locations chosen in the Philipsburg area. The installations would be at U.S. Route 322’s intersections with Ninth Street and state Route 504.
He said that while the state Route 504 intersection has some foot traffic, the intersection with state Route 53 and Pine Street see more travel.
“Neither one of those two are on here,” Ryder said. “The two most important ones aren’t here; the two least important ones are.”
Officials said there is a tier system for projects. The two intersections Ryder referenced would fall in a different tier due to the amount of work needed. The projects selected for these funds must be easy to accomplish by the time funding must be spent.
“They gave us a list, and it was the quick hitters,” said Dean Ball, of PennDOT District 2. “The state has to spend $19 million dollars on this (Vulnerable Road Users) program by the end of this calendar year.”
“The intersections you talked about are on the list for the level two, and we will start working on those with future projects moving forward,” he said. “Right now, it was low-hanging fruit. These were the projects that we felt we could get out by that time to help them meet the obligation.”
“This intersection is definitely a plus, but you’re just wasting money without making any safety improvements,” Ryder said.